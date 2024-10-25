LBCI camera captures Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road at Syria-Lebanon border following Israeli airstrikes

2024-10-25 | 01:55
LBCI camera captures Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road at Syria-Lebanon border following Israeli airstrikes
0min
LBCI camera captures Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road at Syria-Lebanon border following Israeli airstrikes

The LBCI camera captured the Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road, located at the Syrian-Lebanese border, which was targeted in recent Israeli airstrikes.

Lebanon News

LBCI

Camera

Masnaa

Jdeideh Yabous

Syria

Lebanon

Border

Israel

Airstrikes

