Israeli army calls on residents of South Lebanon to refrain from moving south or returning to their homes

In a recent statement posted on X by Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee stated, ''Residents of southern Lebanon are being urged to refrain from moving south or returning to their homes and olive fields in areas that have been evacuated due to ongoing hostilities. These are dangerous combat zones."



He claimed, "We would like to draw your attention again to Hezbollah's use of ambulances to transport militants and weapons. We call on medical teams to refrain from engaging with Hezbollah members and to not cooperate with them."



The spokesperson continued, ''We will take necessary action against any vehicle transporting armed individuals, regardless of its type.''