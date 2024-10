Israeli army claims discovery and destruction of two underground Hezbollah complexes in South Lebanon

The Israeli army claimed that ''it has uncovered and destroyed two underground complexes used by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, along with a significant amount of weaponry.''



According to Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee, "The 2nd Carmeli Brigade , under the command of the 146th Division, is conducting focused and limited ground operations in southern Lebanon to expose and dismantle Hezbollah infrastructure."



''Recently, the forces discovered two combat complexes belonging to Hezbollah,'' he added.



Adraee stated, ''One complex was identified as an underground command center located within a civilian village, serving as a main hub for Hezbollah operatives situated several meters below ground. Hezbollah cells had fortified themselves inside the complex, where they were neutralized, and the facility was destroyed."



The spokesperson continued, ''In addition, a weapons depot was found in a rugged mountainous area, with the arms intended for a unit of the Radwan Force to launch an attack on Israeli territory. All munitions found in the depot were seized. Approximately 11 trucks loaded with Kornet missiles, launchers, grenades, and various types of rifles."



Adraee claimed that "the Israeli army continues its concentrated operations above and below ground in southern Lebanon, revealing numerous weapons and eliminating terrorist elements through direct engagements and airstrikes. Hundreds of weapons have been seized and destroyed to date."

#عاجل كشف وتدمير مجمعيْن إرهابييْن تحت الأرض في جنوب لبنان والعثور على كمية هائلة من الوسائل القتالية



