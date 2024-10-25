Speaker Berri thanks France and international partners for support amid Israeli aggression

Lebanon News
2024-10-25 | 07:25
High views
Speaker Berri thanks France and international partners for support amid Israeli aggression

Lebanese Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri extended his "sincere gratitude to French President Emmanuel Macron and the people of France for organizing the international conference to support Lebanon's sovereignty and financial, political, and humanitarian needs."

In a statement, Berri expressed, "Thank you to Lebanon's friend, President Emmanuel Macron, the French government, and the French people." 

"I also extend gratitude to the European Union, the Lebanese government, and all participating nations, including our Arab brothers and international allies, who have rallied to support Lebanon, its people, and its army amid the devastating impact of the ongoing Israeli aggression on Lebanon, its heritage, civilization, and vital role in the region and the world," he added.

Berri emphasized that the financial support announced during the conference would help Lebanon provide aid to displaced citizens and bolster the Lebanese Army's mission to maintain security and safeguard national sovereignty, particularly in the region south of the Litani River, alongside UNIFIL forces under U.N. Resolution 1701. 

"This conference's outcome solidifies our conviction that Lebanon is not alone in facing the existential threat it currently endures," he stated.

Berri urged the international community to build on the conference's results and recommendations swiftly, stressing the urgent need for a "historic humanitarian response." 

He concluded, "The time has come to save Lebanon and its people from aggression."

