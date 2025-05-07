US-Houthi ceasefire deal does not include Israel, chief negotiator tells Reuters

A ceasefire deal between Yemen's Houthis and the U.S. does not include sparing Israel, the group said on Wednesday, suggesting its shipping attacks that have disrupted global trade and challenged world powers will not come to a complete halt.



President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday the U.S. would stop bombing the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen, saying that the group had agreed to stop attacking U.S. ships.



After Trump made the announcement, Oman said it had mediated the ceasefire deal to halt attacks on U.S. vessels.



There have been no reports of Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea area since January.



"The agreement does not include Israel in any way, shape or form," Mohammed Abdulsalam, the chief Houthi negotiator, told Reuters.



"As long as they announced the cessation (of U.S. strikes) and they are actually committed to that, our position was self-defense so we will stop."



"They said 'please don't bomb us any more and we're not going to attack your ships'," Trump said of the Houthis during an Oval Office meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. "And I will accept their word, and we are going to stop the bombing of the Houthis effective immediately."



Reuters