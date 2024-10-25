Blinken says UN peacekeepers' safety in Lebanon is 'essential'

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Lebanon's prime minister Friday that U.N. peacekeepers in the country must be protected, the State Department said, after the force reported further firing by Israel.



Blinken, during the meeting in London, "expressed support for the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon and underscored that the safety and security of their personnel are essential," the State Department said in a statement.



AFP