Lebanon condemns Israeli airstrikes in Iran, calls for UN action
Lebanon News
2024-10-26 | 06:29
Lebanon condemns Israeli airstrikes in Iran, calls for UN action
Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants condemned Israel's early morning airstrikes on multiple sites within Iran.
In a statement on Saturday, the ministry stressed that these attacks constitute a violation of Iran's sovereignty and a serious threat to regional and international peace and security.
Lebanon also renewed its call for relevant international institutions, particularly the U.N. Security Council, to assume their responsibilities in curbing Israel's military escalation across the region, including its ongoing aggression against Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Foreign Ministry
Israel
Iran
Security Council
Next
Israeli army intercepts four drones from Lebanon in northern airspace
Hezbollah claims first targeting of Tel Aviv-area air base
Previous
