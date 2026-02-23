European Union's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Monday that she will propose that the bloc lifts sanctions on Venezuela's interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, after lawmakers in the South American country last week approved a limited amnesty bill for certain prisoners.



"I will propose that we will lift the sanctions on Delcy Rodriguez as, the current ... interim president in office. Whether we have consensus then we will see. We don't know that yet," Kallas told reporters.



Friday, Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares had urged the EU to proceed with that move.







Reuters