The Israeli army claimed responsibility on Sunday for overnight airstrikes on Hezbollah-linked sites in Beirut’s southern suburbs, reportedly targeting facilities used for weapons production and storage.



According to Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee, fighter jets conducted "precision-guided strikes on several targets in Beirut's southern suburbs," which Israel claims include Hezbollah facilities for storing and manufacturing arms.



Additionally, the Israeli military reported striking more than 120 Hezbollah-affiliated locations, stating that "approximately 70 Hezbollah members" were killed.



The targeted sites reportedly included what Israel described as a "military structure operated by Hezbollah’s Air Unit 127 and related cells in southern Lebanon."



The Israeli army also reported a "rapid-response operation," in which an airstrike targeted a building where militants were allegedly observed firing at Israeli forces operating nearby.