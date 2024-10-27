Israeli airstrike kills three in Zawtar El Charqiyeh, South Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-10-27 | 05:30
High views
Israeli airstrike kills three in Zawtar El Charqiyeh, South Lebanon
0min
Israeli airstrike kills three in Zawtar El Charqiyeh, South Lebanon

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center reported Sunday that an Israeli airstrike on Zawtar El Charqiyeh, South Lebanon, killed three individuals.

Lebanese army receives second Qatari fuel donation
Hezbollah targets Israeli infantry in Houla, South Lebanon
