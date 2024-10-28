Bou Habib urges support from member states for a ceasefire and implementing Resolution 1701

During the Union for the Mediterranean ministerial meeting in Barcelona, Lebanon's caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib expressed deep concerns over rising internal strife in Lebanon, primarily driven by mounting tensions between displaced Lebanese citizens and local communities in host areas.



"Our Mediterranean communities are interconnected, sharing a closely linked destiny and future," Bou Habib stated. He warned that if the war does not cease immediately, displacement could ignite social clashes and provoke large-scale emigration.



Bou Habib urged support from member states for an immediate ceasefire and the balanced implementation of U.N. Resolution 1701 by both sides.



Additionally, he requested aid to reinforce Lebanon's defensive capabilities and assistance for repatriating displaced populations along both borders.



Lebanon also seeks urgent humanitarian support for 1.4 million displaced Lebanese, reconstruction of devastated areas, and aid for Syrian refugees within Syria.