Speaker Nabih Berri addresses displacement issue and security concerns
Lebanon News
2024-10-28 | 09:29
Speaker Nabih Berri addresses displacement issue and security concerns
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri intensified efforts to address the pressing needs of displaced people in Lebanon, conducting calls to check on their conditions and stressing the urgent need to secure essential supplies and resources for them.
As tensions increase following recent Israeli threats to target residential areas, Berri also reached out to Tyre's Mayor, Hassan Dbouk, to discuss the situation in the city and assess potential risks to its neighborhoods.
In his official duties, Speaker Berri met with MP Farid Khazen at the Second Presidency headquarters in Ain el-Tineh. The two discussed the current political and security landscape, the refugee issue, and legislative matters.
Following their meeting, Khazen praised Berri’s ongoing efforts with regional and international stakeholders to push for a ceasefire, underscoring the critical role of national unity in protecting Lebanon’s security and sovereignty.
Khazen also conveyed Speaker Berri’s appreciation for the public support extended to displaced people in host communities.
