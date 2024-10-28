Hezbollah's operations room published Monday a field summary stating that the group's fighters continue to confront the Israeli aggression on Lebanon.



It said that based on precise intelligence, Hezbollah's fighters have been "inflicting heavy losses on Israel's army in terms of personnel and equipment along the confrontation lines extending to their positions deep within occupied Palestine."



It noted that the past few days saw a noticeable increase in the number of daily operations carried out by Hezbollah, reaching a new record of 48 operations on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, since the beginning of the Gaza war.



In recent days, the operations room indicated that the frontline villages in southern Lebanon have faced intensified attempts by the Israeli army to advance and establish control over the area. However, Hezbollah fighters have successfully thwarted these incursions across multiple fronts.



The report further confirmed that, as of its publication, the Israeli army has been unable to establish control or fully occupy any of the frontline villages in southern Lebanon.