Lebanon's Baalbek region suffers 'deadliest day' as Israeli airstrikes kill at least 48, injure dozens

Baalbek saw one of its deadliest days on Monday, with at least 48 people killed and dozens injured as Israel intensified its strikes on the area. According to Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health, two died, and eight were injured due to an Israeli airstrike on Hellaniya.



The Lebanese ministry added in a series of statements that three people were killed and 17 injured after a strike targeted Baalbek's "Gouraud Barracks."



Meanwhile, three casualties were reported in Taraiyya.



The health ministry also noted that ten individuals died following an Israeli airstrike on Al-Alaq, while a child was killed and four were injured after an airstrike hit the Brital area.



In Younine, two people died, and eleven were injured as a result of an Israeli strike. In Chmistar, located in the Baalbek region, two people were also killed and three were wounded.



The toll from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon's Baalbek region also includes six dead, including a child, and five injured following an attack on Bodai.



Meanwhile, nine people were killed and three wounded in a strike on Ram, while a separate airstrike on Al-Hofer left ten dead.