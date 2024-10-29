Rmeish mayor: Around 6,000 people currently reside in the border town of Rmeish

The mayor of Rmeish, Milad Al-Alam, reported that approximately 6,000 people currently reside in the southern Lebanese town, highlighting their determination to remain steadfast.



In an interview with LBCI, he stated, "There are about 1,150 families, or around 5,200 individuals, who are native to Rmeish. Additionally, we have 175 families who are guests in Rmeish, numbering between 700 and 800 people."



He emphasized, "We are here to support both the guests and the residents of Rmeish."



The mayor also noted that around 280 families have been displaced from Rmeish to Beirut, indicating the ongoing challenges faced by the community.