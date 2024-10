Israel's army claimed to have captured the commander of Hezbollah's forces in southern Lebanon's Aita al-Shaab.



In the details, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said on X that the Golani Brigade arrested Hezbollah's commander in Aita al-Shaab and other fighters from the Radwan Force.



"Interrogations have resulted in the identification and dismantling of several targets in the region," he said.



Adraee added that two weeks ago, during operations led by the 36th Division in southern Lebanon, a Golani Brigade force, based on intelligence information, located a tunnel within a military command site in the area where several fighters were present, including the acting commander of Hezbollah in Aita al-Shaab, Hassan Aqil Jawad.



"The forces surrounded the military command site, and after the saboteurs surrendered, they were arrested and taken for interrogation by investigators from Unit 504, who continued the investigation on Israeli territory," he noted.



He indicated that during interrogations, "the saboteurs revealed details about numerous infrastructures spread across Aita al-Shaab, assisting the forces on the ground in destroying these structures and preparing to deal with threats in the area."



"In recent weeks, field investigators from Unit 504, who work with the forces in southern Lebanon, have interrogated dozens of saboteurs who provided valuable intelligence for ground operations in southern Lebanon," he concluded by saying.

#عاجل قوات لواء جولاني تعتقل قائد منطقة عيتا الشعب في حزب الله وإرهابيين آخرين من قوة الرضوان. التحقيق معهم أسفر عن كشف وتدمير الكثير من الأهداف الإرهابية في المنطقة



🔸خلال أنشطة قوات الفرقة 36 في جنوب لبنان قبل أسبوعيْن عثرت قوة من لواء جولاني وبناء على معلومات استخبارية فتحة… pic.twitter.com/q0Ke3t9AAW — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) October 29, 2024