The National News Agency (NNA) reported Friday that Israeli warplanes launched a series of intense airstrikes on neighborhoods in Beirut's southern suburbs, including Ghobeiry, al-Kafaat, Sayyed Hadi Highway, the vicinity of the Mujtaba Complex, Old Airport Road, Tahouitet El Ghadir, Rweiss, Haret Hreik, and Mrayjeh.



The airstrikes caused extensive destruction, with dozens of buildings flattened and fires igniting across the affected areas.