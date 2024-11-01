WHO 'deeply concerned' about 'rising attacks' on Lebanon healthcare

Lebanon News
2024-11-01 | 06:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
WHO &#39;deeply concerned&#39; about &#39;rising attacks&#39; on Lebanon healthcare
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
WHO 'deeply concerned' about 'rising attacks' on Lebanon healthcare

The World Health Organization said Friday it is deeply concerned about Israeli attacks hitting healthcare workers and facilities in Lebanon in its war against Hezbollah.

"We are really, really concerned, deeply concerned, about the rising attacks on health workers and the facilities in Lebanon, and we are again and again and again emphasizing that healthcare is not a target; health workers are not a target," WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told a media briefing in Geneva.

AFP

Lebanon News

World Health Organization

Israel

Attacks

Healthcare

Lebanon

Hezbollah

War

LBCI Next
PM Mikati denies claims of US request for unilateral ceasefire with Israel
Lebanon state media says Israel strikes eastern city of Baalbek
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

Hezbollah announces attacks on Israeli soldiers in South Lebanon and Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-12

A holiday interrupted: Israel faces attacks from Lebanon amid rising tensions with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Hezbollah targets Israeli forces advancing toward Meiss El Jabal and Mhaibib, south Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-08

Lebanon faces two scenarios: Will Lebanon's presidential vacuum end amid Israel-Hezbollah war?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:17

PM Mikati adviser says: Lebanon rejects talks with Israel until ceasefire is in place

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:03

UN envoy says war puts Lebanon heritage sites 'in deep peril'

LBCI
Middle East News
09:45

Hezbollah claims rocket attack on Kiryat Shmona settlement

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:28

Berri, UNIFIL chief discuss Israeli attacks on peacekeepers and Resolution 1701 implementation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
19:42

Adraee issues immediate evacuation alert for Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
20:19

Israeli airstrikes start targeting Beirut's southern suburbs after ordering its evacuation

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:02

Rubble removal continues in Amhaz after deadly airstrike, 12 reported dead

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:53

NNA reports casualties in Ain el-Remmaneh, Aley apartment attack

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:56

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:55

Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28

Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
20:59

Israel issues new evacuation alerts for Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh, Tahouitet El Ghadir, and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
20:19

Israeli airstrikes start targeting Beirut's southern suburbs after ordering its evacuation

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:34

Israeli army issues evacuation order for Nabatieh residents in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
19:42

Adraee issues immediate evacuation alert for Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:56

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization

LBCI
Lebanon News
19:46

Israel's army issues evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:38

Hezbollah reports 42 Merkava tanks destroyed, over 95 dead and 900 injured among Israeli forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:46

Washington Post: Israel damaged or destroyed nearly a quarter of buildings in 25 southern Lebanese villages

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More