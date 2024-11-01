Lebanon pledges full support for Resolution 1701 in talks with UNIFIL, U.S. Ambassador

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib met with UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Lt. Gen. Aroldo Lázaro to discuss the situation of peacekeeping forces in southern Lebanon in light of Israeli attacks, the threats they face, and the obstacles to their operations due to Israel's ongoing aggression against the country.



Bou Habib reiterated his condemnation of any attack on UNIFIL personnel, emphasizing the need to safeguard their security and headquarters, and reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to UNIFIL’s role in maintaining peace and security.



The discussions also covered possible steps the Lebanese government can take to facilitate UNIFIL’s mission and support its mandate as set out in its founding resolution by the Security Council.



In this context, the foreign minister reaffirmed Lebanon's full commitment to Resolution 1701 and its comprehensive and balanced implementation, which aims to restore calm to Lebanon's southern border and ensure lasting stability for all.



Minister Bou Habib also met with U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon, Lisa Johnson, to discuss the ongoing Israeli aggression, Lebanon’s steadfast position, and the latest U.S. efforts toward achieving a ceasefire.