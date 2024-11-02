News
Israeli army reports rocket fire from Lebanon toward Haifa and Galilee
Lebanon News
2024-11-02 | 02:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli army reports rocket fire from Lebanon toward Haifa and Galilee
The Israeli army reported that 10 rockets were launched from Lebanon toward Haifa Bay and the Galilee on Saturday. The military stated that some of the missiles were intercepted, while others landed in open areas.
Lebanon News
Israeli Army
Haifa
Galilee
Lebanon
Rockets
0
Lebanon News
03:20
Turkish humanitarian aid ship arrives in Beirut amid ongoing conflict
Lebanon News
03:20
Turkish humanitarian aid ship arrives in Beirut amid ongoing conflict
0
Lebanon News
02:51
Hezbollah claims rocket strikes on Israeli military base, settlement
Lebanon News
02:51
Hezbollah claims rocket strikes on Israeli military base, settlement
0
Lebanon News
01:05
Israel nears completion of initial ground operation phase in southern Lebanon: Israeli media
Lebanon News
01:05
Israel nears completion of initial ground operation phase in southern Lebanon: Israeli media
0
Lebanon News
16:57
On LBCI, Salem Zahran outlines the complexities of Lebanon's conflict, citing Netanyahu and US elections
Lebanon News
16:57
On LBCI, Salem Zahran outlines the complexities of Lebanon's conflict, citing Netanyahu and US elections
0
Middle East News
2024-10-30
Full details of the Lebanon-Israel draft agreement unveiled: Here is the draft
Middle East News
2024-10-30
Full details of the Lebanon-Israel draft agreement unveiled: Here is the draft
0
Middle East News
2024-09-23
Lufthansa Group cancels flights to Tel Aviv, Tehran
Middle East News
2024-09-23
Lufthansa Group cancels flights to Tel Aviv, Tehran
0
World News
2024-10-30
Lebanon ceasefire possible within weeks, Cypriot president says after Biden talks
World News
2024-10-30
Lebanon ceasefire possible within weeks, Cypriot president says after Biden talks
0
World News
16:03
Trump affirms the need to end the conflict in Lebanon
World News
16:03
Trump affirms the need to end the conflict in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28
Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28
Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway
0
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi
0
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:32
US envoy Amos Hochstein refutes claims that the US asked Lebanon to declare a unilateral ceasefire
Lebanon News
13:32
US envoy Amos Hochstein refutes claims that the US asked Lebanon to declare a unilateral ceasefire
2
Lebanon News
16:18
MP Hussein Hajj Hassan tells LBCI: Hezbollah's focus on ground defense, rejects envoy proposals
Lebanon News
16:18
MP Hussein Hajj Hassan tells LBCI: Hezbollah's focus on ground defense, rejects envoy proposals
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Amid Iran strike plans, US affirms Israel’s right to act if ceasefire with Lebanon is broken
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Amid Iran strike plans, US affirms Israel’s right to act if ceasefire with Lebanon is broken
4
Lebanon News
16:57
On LBCI, Salem Zahran outlines the complexities of Lebanon's conflict, citing Netanyahu and US elections
Lebanon News
16:57
On LBCI, Salem Zahran outlines the complexities of Lebanon's conflict, citing Netanyahu and US elections
5
Lebanon News
10:17
PM Mikati adviser says: Lebanon rejects talks with Israel until ceasefire is in place
Lebanon News
10:17
PM Mikati adviser says: Lebanon rejects talks with Israel until ceasefire is in place
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:53
No progress in truce talks: Lebanon rejects claims of unilateral ceasefire demand from the US
News Bulletin Reports
13:53
No progress in truce talks: Lebanon rejects claims of unilateral ceasefire demand from the US
7
Lebanon News
04:50
PM Mikati says Israel's aggression signals rejection of ceasefire efforts
Lebanon News
04:50
PM Mikati says Israel's aggression signals rejection of ceasefire efforts
8
World News
16:03
Trump affirms the need to end the conflict in Lebanon
World News
16:03
Trump affirms the need to end the conflict in Lebanon
