Turkish humanitarian aid ship arrives in Beirut amid ongoing conflict

Lebanon News
2024-11-02 | 03:20
High views
Turkish humanitarian aid ship arrives in Beirut amid ongoing conflict
3min
Turkish humanitarian aid ship arrives in Beirut amid ongoing conflict

A Turkish humanitarian aid ship carrying approximately 1,000 tons of urgent relief supplies arrived at the Port of Beirut on Saturday. The shipment aims to assist the Lebanese people, who have been facing attacks from Israeli forces for over a month.

According to a statement from the Turkish embassy in Lebanon, the mission was organized and equipped by nine Turkish non-governmental organizations led by the Hacer Sadaka Association.

The participating organizations include Sadakataşı Derneği, Yetim Vakfı, Fetih Vakfı, Darul Eytam Vakfı, İHH İnsani Yardım Vakfı, Sadece İnsan Derneği, Umut Ol Derneği, AİD Doktorlar Birliği, and Yeryüzü Çocukları Vakfı. The project commenced shortly after the escalation of violence in late September.

The ship set sail from Mersin, Turkey, and was welcomed in Beirut by a gathering of Lebanese and Turkish officials, along with extensive media coverage from Turkish, Lebanese, Arab, and international outlets. Upon arrival, the vessel displayed both Lebanese and Turkish flags, symbolizing the friendship between the two nations.

At a reception ceremony, Kamil Özdal, president of the Hacer Sadaka Association, stated that the ship delivered around 1,000 tons of relief materials, including food supplies, beds, blankets, comforters, pillows, and cleaning supplies for adults and children. The cargo was transported in 125 containers and 683 pallets.

Özdal emphasized that the aid distribution will be coordinated with the Lebanese government, specifically through Environment Minister Nasser Yassin, who heads the emergency committee, and Major General Mohammed Khair, the Secretary-General of the Supreme Relief Committee.

He expressed gratitude to both officials for their cooperation in facilitating the ship’s arrival and for devising a distribution plan for the supplies throughout Lebanese cities and villages. Özdal also thanked Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati for his significant interest in the initiative.

“On behalf of Turkey and the participating NGOs, we hope that peace returns to Lebanon and its people soon, and we look forward to these supplies strengthening the bond between Turkey and Lebanon,” Özdal said.

Lebanon News

Turkey

Lebanon

Israel

War

Aid

11 wounded in Israel after rockets launched from Lebanon
Hezbollah claims rocket strikes on Israeli military base, settlement
