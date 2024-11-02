PM Mikati calls for urgent UN complaint on kidnapping of Lebanese citizen in Batroun

Lebanon News
2024-11-02 | 13:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
PM Mikati calls for urgent UN complaint on kidnapping of Lebanese citizen in Batroun
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
PM Mikati calls for urgent UN complaint on kidnapping of Lebanese citizen in Batroun

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati is actively overseeing the investigation into the kidnapping of Lebanese citizen Imad Amhaz in Batroun. 

He contacted Army Commander General Joseph Aoun for updates on the ongoing inquiry into the incident.

Mikati also contacted the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which confirmed it is conducting its own investigations in coordination with the Lebanese Army.

In response, the Prime Minister directed Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib to file an urgent complaint to the United Nations Security Council. He emphasized the need for swift progress in the investigation to clarify the circumstances surrounding the kidnapping and to ensure accountability.

Lebanon News

PM

Najib Mikati

UN

Complaint

Kidnapping

Lebanese

Citizen

Batroun

LBCI Next
Israeli army reports rocket fire from Lebanon toward Haifa and Galilee
Israel nears completion of initial ground operation phase in southern Lebanon: Israeli media
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:57

UNIFIL denies involvement in Batroun kidnapping, affirms commitment to Lebanon's sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Lebanese Foreign Ministry files complaint with UNSC over recent Israeli attacks on media personnel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-27

Qatar Fund grants $15 million to Lebanese Army, first fuel shipment arrives in Beirut

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:45

Israeli airstrike hits bridge near Lebanese Army checkpoint in Akkar, targeting the region for the first time

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:37

Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah missile commander Jaafar Khodor Faour in South Lebanon airstrike

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:26

Lebanon's 35th emergency report: Escalating Israeli airstrikes and displacement amid ongoing war

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:58

Israel officially confirms kidnapping of senior Hezbollah operative in northern Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-22

Director of Rafic Hariri Hospital: The hospital will not be evacuated

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-15

Israel's demining near Golan Heights signals wider front against Hezbollah: Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-13

Iran's FM says 'no red lines in defending our people and interests'

LBCI
World News
2024-10-25

Kurdish rebels claim deadly Ankara attack

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:13

LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28

Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:26

Axios: Israeli navy captures senior Hezbollah naval operative Imad Amhaz in northern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:36

Israel strikes Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:54

Ceasefire talks: Thousands of Israeli soldiers withdraw from Lebanese frontlines amid Hezbollah strikes on Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:57

UNIFIL denies involvement in Batroun kidnapping, affirms commitment to Lebanon's sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:05

Israel nears completion of initial ground operation phase in southern Lebanon: Israeli media

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:24

Israeli airstrike on Galerie Semaan in Beirut's suburbs kills one person, injures 15: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Israeli army claims killings of key Hezbollah commanders in Tyre, South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More