PM Mikati calls for urgent UN complaint on kidnapping of Lebanese citizen in Batroun

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati is actively overseeing the investigation into the kidnapping of Lebanese citizen Imad Amhaz in Batroun.



He contacted Army Commander General Joseph Aoun for updates on the ongoing inquiry into the incident.



Mikati also contacted the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which confirmed it is conducting its own investigations in coordination with the Lebanese Army.



In response, the Prime Minister directed Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib to file an urgent complaint to the United Nations Security Council. He emphasized the need for swift progress in the investigation to clarify the circumstances surrounding the kidnapping and to ensure accountability.