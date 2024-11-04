News
On LBCI, French ambassador stresses ongoing support for Lebanese sovereignty amid regional tensions
Lebanon News
2024-11-04 | 14:39
On LBCI, French ambassador stresses ongoing support for Lebanese sovereignty amid regional tensions
The French ambassador to Lebanon, Hervé Magro, said Monday that "there is very regular communication with [Lebanese Foreign Minister] Abdallah Bou Habib, and the documents we submitted have been forwarded to the Lebanese authorities."
"For us, it is very clear. Since we are discussing Lebanese sovereignty—and have just concluded the International Conference in Support of Lebanon's People and Sovereignty—we are prioritizing dealing with the Lebanese government," he said in an interview on LBCI's "Vision 2030" program.
The ambassador also noted: "We have very open and transparent discussions with the Iranians on several issues, including Lebanon. The president has been very clear; he said what he wanted to say about Iran and also called on Israel to halt its hostilities."
Regarding U.N. Resolution 1701, the French ambassador stated, "There is the implementation of Resolution 1701 and the question of monitoring the ceasefire. Reaching this point clearly indicates that we have made significant progress in discussions between the two parties."
He further noted, "We are discussing ways to support the Lebanese Armed Forces so that they can effectively intervene on the ground to enforce Lebanese sovereignty in the south."
Additionally, the ambassador highlighted that "the Lebanese army requires certain equipment to bolster its presence in the south, and assistance is being directly provided to the army to support its soldiers."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
France
Lebanese Army
Ceasefire
Resolution 1701
Hervé Magro
