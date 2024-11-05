Toll from Israeli airstrike on Barja rises to 20: Health Ministry

Lebanon News
2024-11-05 | 16:41
High views
LBCI
LBCI
The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Health Ministry reported that the death toll from the Israeli airstrike on the town of Barja in the Chouf district has climbed to 20, with 14 others injured. 

Rescue teams continue efforts to pull survivors from the rubble, as search and recovery operations are ongoing. 
 

Lebanon News

Death

Toll

Israeli

Airstrike

Barja

Health

Ministry

Israeli airstrike targets area near Sheikh Ragheb Hospital in Toul, South Lebanon (Video)
Saudi Arabia's 19th relief plane arrives at Beirut airport with aid supplies
LBCI Previous

