Mikati tells Cabinet: Israel disregards all international attempts to achieve a ceasefire

Lebanon News
2024-11-06 | 05:57
High views
LBCI
LBCI



Prime Minister Najib Mikati clarified that the international and Arab visits by foreign and Arab officials, as well as his meetings with Jordanian King Abdullah II, French President Emmanuel Macron, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris, and leaders attending the Paris Conference to support Lebanon, along with Arab and friendly prime ministers, all demonstrate strong solidarity and support from major allied nations for Lebanon.

In remarks at the start of a cabinet session, Mikati expressed regret that "Israel is disregarding all international efforts to achieve a ceasefire."

He held the international community accountable for Israel's continued assault on Lebanon, describing it as a campaign of destruction against towns and villages, targeting civilians, killing army personnel, and attacking medical, civil defense, and relief teams. 

He also condemned attacks on the UNIFIL mission, stressing that such actions affront the international community and the U.N. Security Council.

"Our stance and decision are to uphold Lebanon's dignity and national sovereignty in all forms—air, sea, and land—as well as adherence to international resolutions. We will not tolerate any violation or aggression," Mikati stated.

He emphasized that Israel's continuous and escalating attacks have turned into crimes against humanity. 

For Lebanon, the primary path to an acceptable solution begins with halting the hostilities, fully implementing U.N. Resolution 1701, and electing a president to restore institutional stability and launch reconstruction efforts to rebuild what the war has destroyed.

Mikati praised the solidarity of the Lebanese people with those who were forced to leave their homes and villages. 

He commended the Emergency Committee's efforts in managing the displacement crisis and providing hosting centers with dignity and efficiency, enabling rapid and transparent aid delivery. 

He particularly acknowledged the efforts of Committee Coordinator Minister Nasser Yassin and Health Minister Firas Abiad.

He also appreciated the work of the Minister of Education in initiating the academic year despite the ministry's challenges. He commended the Minister of Telecommunications for securing internet access for shelters and schools.

Download now the LBCI mobile app
