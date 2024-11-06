News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Mikati tells Cabinet: Israel disregards all international attempts to achieve a ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-06 | 05:57
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Mikati tells Cabinet: Israel disregards all international attempts to achieve a ceasefire
Prime Minister Najib Mikati clarified that the international and Arab visits by foreign and Arab officials, as well as his meetings with Jordanian King Abdullah II, French President Emmanuel Macron, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris, and leaders attending the Paris Conference to support Lebanon, along with Arab and friendly prime ministers, all demonstrate strong solidarity and support from major allied nations for Lebanon.
In remarks at the start of a cabinet session, Mikati expressed regret that "Israel is disregarding all international efforts to achieve a ceasefire."
He held the international community accountable for Israel's continued assault on Lebanon, describing it as a campaign of destruction against towns and villages, targeting civilians, killing army personnel, and attacking medical, civil defense, and relief teams.
He also condemned attacks on the UNIFIL mission, stressing that such actions affront the international community and the U.N. Security Council.
"Our stance and decision are to uphold Lebanon's dignity and national sovereignty in all forms—air, sea, and land—as well as adherence to international resolutions. We will not tolerate any violation or aggression," Mikati stated.
He emphasized that Israel's continuous and escalating attacks have turned into crimes against humanity.
For Lebanon, the primary path to an acceptable solution begins with halting the hostilities, fully implementing U.N. Resolution 1701, and electing a president to restore institutional stability and launch reconstruction efforts to rebuild what the war has destroyed.
Mikati praised the solidarity of the Lebanese people with those who were forced to leave their homes and villages.
He commended the Emergency Committee's efforts in managing the displacement crisis and providing hosting centers with dignity and efficiency, enabling rapid and transparent aid delivery.
He particularly acknowledged the efforts of Committee Coordinator Minister Nasser Yassin and Health Minister Firas Abiad.
He also appreciated the work of the Minister of Education in initiating the academic year despite the ministry's challenges. He commended the Minister of Telecommunications for securing internet access for shelters and schools.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Najib Mikati
Israel
War
Ceasefire
Resolution 1701
Cabinet Session
Next
Lebanese Cabinet approves allocation for 1,500 new army recruits
Kuwaiti aid plane arrives at Beirut Airport
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-24
Ceasefire hangs in the balance: Can Lebanon and Gaza be separated in Israel's expanding war?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-24
Ceasefire hangs in the balance: Can Lebanon and Gaza be separated in Israel's expanding war?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-04
Lebanon's stance: Ceasefire a must before discussing Resolution 1701
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-04
Lebanon's stance: Ceasefire a must before discussing Resolution 1701
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
On LBCI, Lebanon's industry minister criticizes Israel's lack of intention for ceasefire, calls for dialogue
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
On LBCI, Lebanon's industry minister criticizes Israel's lack of intention for ceasefire, calls for dialogue
0
Middle East News
2024-11-03
Haaretz reports: 100 rockets fired from Lebanon toward Israel since midnight
Middle East News
2024-11-03
Haaretz reports: 100 rockets fired from Lebanon toward Israel since midnight
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:49
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem signals readiness for extended conflict with Israel, outlines conditions for negotiations in new speech
Lebanon News
08:49
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem signals readiness for extended conflict with Israel, outlines conditions for negotiations in new speech
0
Lebanon News
08:13
Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Haret Hreik, Laylaki, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
08:13
Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Haret Hreik, Laylaki, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
07:28
Death toll rises to 25 as rescue operations continue in Barja after Israeli airstrike
Lebanon News
07:28
Death toll rises to 25 as rescue operations continue in Barja after Israeli airstrike
0
Lebanon News
06:59
Nasser Yassin: Cabinet approves funding for oil facilities to supply heating fuel to 541 shelters
Lebanon News
06:59
Nasser Yassin: Cabinet approves funding for oil facilities to supply heating fuel to 541 shelters
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-10-02
Sky News Arabia: 14 Israeli soldiers dead in clashes on the ground in South Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-10-02
Sky News Arabia: 14 Israeli soldiers dead in clashes on the ground in South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-16
Threats of war with Lebanon: Israel rejects US proposal amid Amos Hochstein's visit
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-16
Threats of war with Lebanon: Israel rejects US proposal amid Amos Hochstein's visit
0
World News
15:55
Pentagon says will work 'closely' with Israel's next defense minister
World News
15:55
Pentagon says will work 'closely' with Israel's next defense minister
0
Lebanon News
07:28
Death toll rises to 25 as rescue operations continue in Barja after Israeli airstrike
Lebanon News
07:28
Death toll rises to 25 as rescue operations continue in Barja after Israeli airstrike
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
11:09
Israeli forces target Hezbollah weapons depots in Syria’s Al Qusayr region: Israel's army claims
Middle East News
11:09
Israeli forces target Hezbollah weapons depots in Syria’s Al Qusayr region: Israel's army claims
2
World News
01:01
Republicans take control of US Senate: networks
World News
01:01
Republicans take control of US Senate: networks
3
World News
02:22
US House Speaker Mike Johnson: Donald Trump is now our President-elect
World News
02:22
US House Speaker Mike Johnson: Donald Trump is now our President-elect
4
Lebanon News
03:02
Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation order for Nabatieh residents in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:02
Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation order for Nabatieh residents in South Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
08:13
Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Haret Hreik, Laylaki, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
08:13
Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Haret Hreik, Laylaki, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Divided Israeli leadership weighs preemptive strike against Iran amid rising tensions
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Divided Israeli leadership weighs preemptive strike against Iran amid rising tensions
7
Lebanon News
10:56
AFP: Israel’s radar-blocking devices may have aided alleged Hezbollah operative’s abduction
Lebanon News
10:56
AFP: Israel’s radar-blocking devices may have aided alleged Hezbollah operative’s abduction
8
Lebanon News
15:37
Culture minister tells LBCI: If Berri’s call for dialogue was accepted, Lebanon would have a president today
Lebanon News
15:37
Culture minister tells LBCI: If Berri’s call for dialogue was accepted, Lebanon would have a president today
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More