Nasser Yassin: Cabinet approves funding for oil facilities to supply heating fuel to 541 shelters

Minister of Environment in the caretaker government, Nasser Yassin, announced that the implemented response program, which included three tracks, was presented during the Cabinet session.



Yassin announced that the Cabinet approved an advance for oil facilities based on a study to supply 541 shelters in areas 300 meters above sea level with heating fuel (diesel).



Yassin praised the aid from brotherly countries, noting that more than 28,000 aid packages were sent through the governors.



He also mentioned that a platform is available to publish all information transparently and that efforts continue to implement all the resolutions of the Paris Conference.