Powerful Israeli airstrikes rock Beirut's southern suburbs, blast heard across capital

2024-11-06 | 09:28

0min


On Wednesday, a powerful Israeli airstrike hit Beirut's southern suburbs, sending thick plumes of smoke into the air. The blast reverberated throughout the Lebanese capital, Beirut, as the Israeli army issued new evacuation warnings.
 
Moments later, another airstrike also targeted the southern suburbs of Beirut.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Strike

Beirut

Israeli airstrike in Barja, Chouf District, targets Hezbollah financial official, killing 20
Toll from Israeli airstrike on Barja rises to 20: Health Ministry
