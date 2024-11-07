MP Najat Aoun appeals to UNESCO to protect Lebanon's world heritage sites

2024-11-07 | 04:44
MP Najat Aoun appeals to UNESCO to protect Lebanon's world heritage sites
MP Najat Aoun appeals to UNESCO to protect Lebanon's world heritage sites

In a parliamentary appeal to UNESCO, Lebanese MP Najat Aoun stressed the importance of protecting Lebanon’s world heritage sites amid the risk of Israeli attacks, warning that any damage to these historic landmarks would represent not only a loss for Lebanon but a devastating blow to global heritage.

Speaking from parliament, Aoun criticized Israel's actions, citing severe human rights abuses and violations of international law during previous conflicts. 

"Israel committed grave violations against Lebanon in its destructive wars, tearing apart international laws and the values that underpin the United Nations," she stated.

Aoun condemned the loss of innocent lives and the forced displacement of families, calling these actions an affront to human dignity. 

She highlighted the need to protect Lebanon’s priceless landmarks, such as Baalbek, Tyre, and Sidon, which are at risk.

“These sites embody centuries of achievements,” Aoun remarked, “and preserving them is not merely a national duty but a safeguard for civilization itself.”

24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
18:20

Intense Israeli airstrikes pound Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:28

Powerful Israeli airstrikes rock Beirut's southern suburbs, blast heard across capital

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:36

Israel issues new evacuation alerts for Haret Hreik, Ouzai, Tahouitet El Ghadir, and Hadath residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:13

Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Haret Hreik, Laylaki, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:16

Israeli airstrike hits near Beirut's airport runway (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:11

No evacuation at Beirut airport, operations continue as normal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:04

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:49

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem signals readiness for extended conflict with Israel, outlines conditions for negotiations in new speech

