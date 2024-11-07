In a parliamentary appeal to UNESCO, Lebanese MP Najat Aoun stressed the importance of protecting Lebanon’s world heritage sites amid the risk of Israeli attacks, warning that any damage to these historic landmarks would represent not only a loss for Lebanon but a devastating blow to global heritage.



Speaking from parliament, Aoun criticized Israel's actions, citing severe human rights abuses and violations of international law during previous conflicts.



"Israel committed grave violations against Lebanon in its destructive wars, tearing apart international laws and the values that underpin the United Nations," she stated.



Aoun condemned the loss of innocent lives and the forced displacement of families, calling these actions an affront to human dignity.



She highlighted the need to protect Lebanon’s priceless landmarks, such as Baalbek, Tyre, and Sidon, which are at risk.



“These sites embody centuries of achievements,” Aoun remarked, “and preserving them is not merely a national duty but a safeguard for civilization itself.”