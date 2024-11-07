UNDP vows continued partnership with Lebanon in post-war recovery planning

The UNDP's Regional Director for Arab States, Abdallah Al Dardari, affirmed that the UNDP is proud to be a partner in building disaster management.



In a press conference, he noted that discussions covered essential studies to prepare for the post-ceasefire phase.



He said, "What matters to us is strengthening our efforts in the current situation, having the necessary knowledge for the post-war phase, and securing essential resources. We will not abandon Lebanon, and our partnership continues to strengthen in the interest of the citizens."



Lebanon's caretaker Environment Minister, Nasser Yassin, explained that the emergency cell reviewed the UNDP study and other reports related to recovery and reconstruction.



He stated, "It is essential to discuss, on the day after the war, how to cooperate with the UNDP to support national institutions and help them recover."



