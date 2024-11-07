UNESCO says to consider 'enhanced protection' of Lebanon cultural sites

2024-11-07 | 11:02
UNESCO says to consider 'enhanced protection' of Lebanon cultural sites
0min
UNESCO says to consider 'enhanced protection' of Lebanon cultural sites

The U.N.'s cultural body UNESCO said Thursday it would hold a meeting later this month to consider enhanced protection of cultural sites in Lebanon as Israeli presses its bombardment campaign against Hezbollah. 

An extraordinary session of a UNESCO committee will be held at the body's Paris base on November 18 to consider the inscription of Lebanese cultural properties on UNESCO's international list of sites under "enhanced protection" as well as more funding, it said.


AFP

