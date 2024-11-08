News
Rockets fired from Lebanon toward Nahariya and Western Galilee, Israeli Channel 12 reports
Lebanon News
2024-11-08 | 00:54
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Rockets fired from Lebanon toward Nahariya and Western Galilee, Israeli Channel 12 reports
Israeli Channel 12 reported that ten rockets were launched from Lebanon, targeting the city of Nahariya and Western Galilee.
In a separate incident, the channel also reported that five additional rockets were fired toward the Galilee panhandle region, with some landing in open areas.
Additionally, the Israeli army reported that ten rockets were detected in the latest barrage targeting the Haifa and Nazareth areas, with some intercepted.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Israel
Rockets
Lebanon
Nahariya
Western Galilee
Hezbollah targets strategic Israeli naval base near Haifa with rocket salvo
White House says Biden to continue diplomatic efforts in Gaza and Lebanon
