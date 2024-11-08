Lebanon’s PM Mikati tackles local developments in latest meetings

On Friday, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati welcomed a delegation of representatives from various professional unions at the Grand Serail on Friday morning.



The delegation included: President of the Lebanese Order of Physicians Youssef Bakhash, President of the Editors' Syndicate Joseph Al-Qassaifi, President of the Surveyors' Syndicate Sarkis Fadous, President of the Dental Laboratories Syndicate Rabih Hamoush, President of the Dentists' Syndicate Ronald Younes, President of the Opticians' Syndicate Jihad Abi Haidar, President of the Nurses' Syndicate Abir Alameh, and Director of the Syndicate of Hospitals Rita Rahbani.



After the meeting, Bakhash expressed appreciation for the government's decision to suspend general assemblies and elections for the unions, citing the challenges posed by Lebanon's current security and refugee situation.



He emphasized that these conditions prevent safe and orderly elections, urging all stakeholders to prioritize the needs of union members.



Bakhash also noted that each representative presented their respective union's challenges to Prime Minister Mikati, and the delegation offered their full support to aid in shaping Lebanon's future. He mentioned their plan to visit European countries to seek assistance.



He shared that Prime Minister Mikati assured them that diplomatic efforts are ongoing, with potential decisions expected to benefit Lebanon within the next two weeks.



Prime Minister Mikati also met with U.N. Resident Coordinator in Lebanon Imran Riza, who discussed coordination between the government and U.N. agencies on humanitarian and health assistance for refugees.



Additionally, Mikati met with the Director-General of Internal Security Forces, Major General Imad Othman, with whom he reviewed the security situation.