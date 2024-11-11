Social Affairs Ministry and ICRC launch four mobile clinics to aid communities affected by war

Lebanon News
2024-11-11 | 06:36
Social Affairs Ministry and ICRC launch four mobile clinics to aid communities affected by war

The Lebanese Social Affairs Ministry signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to establish and equip four mobile medical clinics to provide free healthcare services to communities impacted by the ongoing Israeli war. 

This initiative seeks to support vulnerable populations and alleviate pressure on Lebanon's strained healthcare system amid rising patient needs due to the conflict.

The first mobile clinic will begin operations on Monday in Marjaayoun, offering essential medical services to citizens who cannot access primary healthcare. Additional clinics will be deployed soon to cover other affected areas. 

Each mobile unit will include specialized services provided by a team of three doctors: a general practitioner, a pediatrician, and a gynecologist. These clinics will offer treatment for chronic and acute illnesses, vaccinations for children, mental health support, and other critical services.

At the signing ceremony, caretaker Social Affairs Minister Hector Hajjar noted that his recent field visits to southern regions highlighted pressing needs on the ground, particularly given the shutdown of hospitals in isolated border areas, shortages of medical personnel, and limited medication supplies. 

"I will personally accompany a mobile clinic to Marjaayoun to support the resilience of residents in the area and surrounding villages," Hajjar stated.
 
Simone Casabianca Aeschlimann, head of the ICRC delegation in Lebanon, emphasized that this initiative aligns with the ICRC's three core priorities in Lebanon: providing medical care to the sick and wounded, advocating for civilian protection by reminding all parties to respect international humanitarian law, and meeting the needs of populations affected by the conflict, including internally displaced persons.

