PM Mikati affirms Lebanon's commitment to Resolution 1701 and strengthening army's presence in the South

2024-11-11 | 07:47
PM Mikati affirms Lebanon's commitment to Resolution 1701 and strengthening army's presence in the South
0min
PM Mikati affirms Lebanon's commitment to Resolution 1701 and strengthening army's presence in the South

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati declared that Lebanon is facing a historic, existential crisis that threatens its present and future. 

He emphasized that Israel cannot continue its aggression and violations of Lebanon's sovereignty without accountability. 

In his statement at the Arab-Islamic in Riyadh, Mikati called for an immediate halt to the aggression, stressing the importance of establishing sustainable stability and fully implementing U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701. 

He also called for enhancing the Lebanese Army's presence in the south and ensuring the state's authority over the border.

Mikati also announced plans to establish an international fund under U.N. supervision to support reconstruction efforts and assist displaced persons in Lebanon, underscoring the government's commitment to addressing the country's humanitarian and economic challenges.
 

