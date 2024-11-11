News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
PM Mikati affirms Lebanon's commitment to Resolution 1701 and strengthening army's presence in the South
Lebanon News
2024-11-11 | 07:47
High views
Share
Share
0
min
PM Mikati affirms Lebanon's commitment to Resolution 1701 and strengthening army's presence in the South
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati declared that Lebanon is facing a historic, existential crisis that threatens its present and future.
He emphasized that Israel cannot continue its aggression and violations of Lebanon's sovereignty without accountability.
In his statement at the Arab-Islamic in Riyadh, Mikati called for an immediate halt to the aggression, stressing the importance of establishing sustainable stability and fully implementing U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.
He also called for enhancing the Lebanese Army's presence in the south and ensuring the state's authority over the border.
Mikati also announced plans to establish an international fund under U.N. supervision to support reconstruction efforts and assist displaced persons in Lebanon, underscoring the government's commitment to addressing the country's humanitarian and economic challenges.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Mikati
affirms
Lebanon's
commitment
Resolution
strengthening
army's
presence
South
Next
Kataeb Party leader Sami Gemayel pushes for international support in France to address Lebanon's crisis
Arab League Secretary-General condemns Israeli actions, calls for ceasefire in Lebanon at Arab-Islamic summit
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-28
Lebanon's PM Mikati acknowledges global support and reaffirms commitment to Resolution 1701 following UNIFIL mandate renewal
Lebanon News
2024-08-28
Lebanon's PM Mikati acknowledges global support and reaffirms commitment to Resolution 1701 following UNIFIL mandate renewal
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-16
Lebanon's PM Mikati receives Egyptian FM: Reaffirms commitment to UN Resolution 1701, urges pressure on Israel to end aggression
Lebanon News
2024-08-16
Lebanon's PM Mikati receives Egyptian FM: Reaffirms commitment to UN Resolution 1701, urges pressure on Israel to end aggression
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli forces to reinforce presence after operation in southern Lebanon border villages, Israeli Army Radio reports
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli forces to reinforce presence after operation in southern Lebanon border villages, Israeli Army Radio reports
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
Mikati to AFP: Lebanon is ready to increase its military presence in South Lebanon if a ceasefire is reached
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
Mikati to AFP: Lebanon is ready to increase its military presence in South Lebanon if a ceasefire is reached
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:01
Israeli army reports 15 soldiers injured on Lebanon's front in 24 hours
Lebanon News
09:01
Israeli army reports 15 soldiers injured on Lebanon's front in 24 hours
0
Lebanon News
08:25
Kataeb Party leader Sami Gemayel pushes for international support in France to address Lebanon's crisis
Lebanon News
08:25
Kataeb Party leader Sami Gemayel pushes for international support in France to address Lebanon's crisis
0
Middle East News
07:10
Arab League Secretary-General condemns Israeli actions, calls for ceasefire in Lebanon at Arab-Islamic summit
Middle East News
07:10
Arab League Secretary-General condemns Israeli actions, calls for ceasefire in Lebanon at Arab-Islamic summit
0
Middle East News
06:55
Saudi Crown Prince calls for end to Israeli occupation, emphasizes Lebanon's sovereignty at Arab-Islamic summit
Middle East News
06:55
Saudi Crown Prince calls for end to Israeli occupation, emphasizes Lebanon's sovereignty at Arab-Islamic summit
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Blinken says 'good progress' made toward Lebanon ceasefire deal
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Blinken says 'good progress' made toward Lebanon ceasefire deal
0
World News
2024-09-18
Blinken denies US knowledge or involvement in Lebanon pager blasts
World News
2024-09-18
Blinken denies US knowledge or involvement in Lebanon pager blasts
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-20
Parliament Speaker Berri outlines plan to save Lebanon, dismisses claims of Iranian obstruction
Lebanon News
2024-10-20
Parliament Speaker Berri outlines plan to save Lebanon, dismisses claims of Iranian obstruction
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-18
Post-Sinwar: Impact on US elections and global reactions
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-18
Post-Sinwar: Impact on US elections and global reactions
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
0
Middle East News
2024-11-06
Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video
Middle East News
2024-11-06
Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
13:36
Israel's Chief of Staff approves expansion of ground operation in South Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
Middle East News
13:36
Israel's Chief of Staff approves expansion of ground operation in South Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
2
Lebanon News
12:01
Israeli army claims destruction of underground Hezbollah facility hidden beneath cemetery in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:01
Israeli army claims destruction of underground Hezbollah facility hidden beneath cemetery in South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
11:51
Israeli army alleges that it killed a Hezbollah artillery commander in Blida, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:51
Israeli army alleges that it killed a Hezbollah artillery commander in Blida, South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
05:23
Israeli army calls on South Lebanon residents to immediately evacuate
Lebanon News
05:23
Israeli army calls on South Lebanon residents to immediately evacuate
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Hochstein expected in Beirut with proposal for 60-day ceasefire: What does the proposed agreement entail?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Hochstein expected in Beirut with proposal for 60-day ceasefire: What does the proposed agreement entail?
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Ground clashes: Hezbollah maintains resistance as Israel is poised to end ground operations in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Ground clashes: Hezbollah maintains resistance as Israel is poised to end ground operations in South Lebanon
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Ceasefire deals in Lebanon and Gaza: Israeli envoy seeks US, Russian support for Lebanon peace effort
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Ceasefire deals in Lebanon and Gaza: Israeli envoy seeks US, Russian support for Lebanon peace effort
8
Lebanon News
12:24
Heavy rain causes water accumulation on airport road near Khalde (Videos)
Lebanon News
12:24
Heavy rain causes water accumulation on airport road near Khalde (Videos)
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More