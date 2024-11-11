Kataeb Party leader MP Sami Gemayel continued his diplomatic engagements in France, discussing Lebanon's worsening situation amid the ongoing war and its repercussions.



Gemayel met with Olivier Cadic, Vice Chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee in the French Senate, to present the Kataeb Party's perspective on how to save Lebanon from further destabilization.



During the meeting, Gemayel stressed that the solution for Lebanon begins with reclaiming state authority from Iran and Hezbollah. He advocated for a historic commitment to implementing international resolutions, particularly UN Resolutions 1701 and 1559.



Gemayel emphasized the importance of deploying the Lebanese Army along the country's borders and assigning it the responsibility of national defense in collaboration with international forces.



Gemayel also underscored the need to counter the ongoing smear campaign against the Lebanese Army.



He highlighted the importance of strengthening and empowering the military to fulfill its national mission, emphasizing the army's unifying role and the critical support required from the international community in this effort.