News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli attack on Ain Yaaqoub in Akkar kills ten, injures many
Lebanon News
2024-11-12 | 02:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli attack on Ain Yaaqoub in Akkar kills ten, injures many
Ten people were killed following the Israeli attack on Ain Yaaqoub in Akkar, located in northern Lebanon, with this number currently being preliminary.
Approximately 15 others were injured.
Many remains were also collected, requiring DNA testing to confirm identities and determine the final toll.
Lebanon News
Israel
Attack
Ain Yaaqoub
Akkar
Lebanon
Next
Government Emergency Committee follows up on implementation of Paris Conference outcomes to support Lebanon
Israeli Defense Minister says no ceasefire in Lebanon, strikes on Hezbollah will continue
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:05
Israeli strike targets house in Ain Yaaqoub in Akkar, northern Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:05
Israeli strike targets house in Ain Yaaqoub in Akkar, northern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-11
Israeli attacks leave massive destruction in Odaisseh, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-11
Israeli attacks leave massive destruction in Odaisseh, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Lebanon's 39th emergency report update: 12,323 Israeli attacks since start of war
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Lebanon's 39th emergency report update: 12,323 Israeli attacks since start of war
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-07
Lebanon under constant Israeli attack: Civilian toll continues to mount
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-07
Lebanon under constant Israeli attack: Civilian toll continues to mount
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:06
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to residents of Hadath, Haret Hreik, Ghobeiry and Laylaki in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
03:06
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to residents of Hadath, Haret Hreik, Ghobeiry and Laylaki in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
02:59
Government Emergency Committee follows up on implementation of Paris Conference outcomes to support Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:59
Government Emergency Committee follows up on implementation of Paris Conference outcomes to support Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
01:51
Israeli Defense Minister says no ceasefire in Lebanon, strikes on Hezbollah will continue
Lebanon News
01:51
Israeli Defense Minister says no ceasefire in Lebanon, strikes on Hezbollah will continue
0
Middle East News
13:25
Israeli defense minister says 'there will be no ceasefire' in Lebanon
Middle East News
13:25
Israeli defense minister says 'there will be no ceasefire' in Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
07:10
Arab League Secretary-General condemns Israeli actions, calls for ceasefire in Lebanon at Arab-Islamic summit
Middle East News
07:10
Arab League Secretary-General condemns Israeli actions, calls for ceasefire in Lebanon at Arab-Islamic summit
0
Middle East News
07:25
Jordan's King calls for immediate action to prevent regional war at Arab-Islamic summit
Middle East News
07:25
Jordan's King calls for immediate action to prevent regional war at Arab-Islamic summit
0
Lebanon News
12:45
Lebanon's Interior Minister tells Al Jazeera: Lebanon confirms its acceptance of Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
12:45
Lebanon's Interior Minister tells Al Jazeera: Lebanon confirms its acceptance of Resolution 1701
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Lebanon awaits US envoy's visit: Lebanese officials deny progress on ceasefire with Israel
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Lebanon awaits US envoy's visit: Lebanese officials deny progress on ceasefire with Israel
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
0
Middle East News
2024-11-06
Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video
Middle East News
2024-11-06
Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:23
Israeli army calls on South Lebanon residents to immediately evacuate
Lebanon News
05:23
Israeli army calls on South Lebanon residents to immediately evacuate
2
Middle East News
13:25
Israeli defense minister says 'there will be no ceasefire' in Lebanon
Middle East News
13:25
Israeli defense minister says 'there will be no ceasefire' in Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
03:06
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to residents of Hadath, Haret Hreik, Ghobeiry and Laylaki in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
03:06
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to residents of Hadath, Haret Hreik, Ghobeiry and Laylaki in Beirut's southern suburbs
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Israel reportedly kills Hezbollah leader Salim Ayyash in Syria: Who is Salim Ayyash?
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Israel reportedly kills Hezbollah leader Salim Ayyash in Syria: Who is Salim Ayyash?
5
Lebanon News
12:05
Israeli strike targets house in Ain Yaaqoub in Akkar, northern Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:05
Israeli strike targets house in Ain Yaaqoub in Akkar, northern Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
04:32
Mohammad Afif emphasizes Hezbollah fighters' perseverance in war with Israel, affirms strong ties with Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
04:32
Mohammad Afif emphasizes Hezbollah fighters' perseverance in war with Israel, affirms strong ties with Lebanese Army
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Lebanon awaits US envoy's visit: Lebanese officials deny progress on ceasefire with Israel
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Lebanon awaits US envoy's visit: Lebanese officials deny progress on ceasefire with Israel
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel's dual track: Expanding ground operations in Lebanon while seeking peace deal
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel's dual track: Expanding ground operations in Lebanon while seeking peace deal
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More