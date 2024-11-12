Government Emergency Committee follows up on implementation of Paris Conference outcomes to support Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-11-12 | 02:59
Government Emergency Committee follows up on implementation of Paris Conference outcomes to support Lebanon
2min
Government Emergency Committee follows up on implementation of Paris Conference outcomes to support Lebanon

A meeting was held at the Grand Serail to follow up on the implementation of commitments from the Paris Conference for supporting Lebanon, held on October 24, 2024. 

The meeting was chaired by Nasser Yassin, Lebanon’s Environment Minister and coordinator of the government’s emergency committee, and attended by Imran Riza, the U.N. Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Lebanon, along with representatives from relevant ministries and international organizations.

During the meeting, pledges made by various countries at the Paris Conference were reviewed. 

These commitments totaled approximately $1 billion, with $775 million allocated for humanitarian needs and $204 million designated to support the Lebanese army and security forces.

So far, out of the pledged funds, donors have provided $108 million as grants to various international organizations to address parts of the joint Flash Appeal.

The meeting discussed establishing a coordination mechanism with donors through collaboration between the government’s emergency committee and the United Nations in Lebanon and in consultation with France’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which organized the conference.

This coordination will aim to ensure the distribution of commitments across various humanitarian sectors and strengthen the role of relevant ministries in delivering essential social services amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis caused by the attacks on Lebanon.

In line with transparency principles and public information access, discussions included ongoing collaboration between the emergency committee and the U.N. to develop a unified platform. 

This platform would track financial and humanitarian aid flow and distribution from its source to beneficiaries, ensuring comprehensive data access.

Download now the LBCI mobile app
