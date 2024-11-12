PM Mikati meets with UN peace chief, reaffirms Lebanon’s commitment to Resolution 1701

Lebanon News
2024-11-12 | 13:53
High views
PM Mikati meets with UN peace chief, reaffirms Lebanon's commitment to Resolution 1701
2min
PM Mikati meets with UN peace chief, reaffirms Lebanon’s commitment to Resolution 1701

Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati met with Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix on Tuesday evening at the Grand Serail in the presence of U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert and UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Lt. Gen. Aroldo Lázaro.

During the meeting, Lacroix confirmed that his visit to Lebanon aimed to express solidarity with the country and its people.

He expressed his "appreciation for the Lebanese state's stance rejecting attacks on UNIFIL forces."

Lacroix reiterated that "the United Nations is making intensive efforts with all parties to achieve a ceasefire," stressing that "the implementation of Resolution 1701 is the only solution for the situation in the south" and emphasizing "the importance of cooperation between UNIFIL and the Lebanese army."

For his part, the Prime Minister expressed his "gratitude for Lacroix's visit and his appreciation for the resilience of UNIFIL forces in their positions, despite the difficult circumstances they are facing." 

He also stated that "the government is committed to implementing U.N. Resolution 1701 and supports full cooperation between the army and UNIFIL."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Najib Mikati

Jean-Pierre Lacroix

UN

Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert

UNIFIL

Aroldo Lázaro

