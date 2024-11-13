News
Egyptian FM reaffirms support for Lebanese Army during meeting with General Joseph Aoun
Lebanon News
2024-11-13 | 06:10
Egyptian FM reaffirms support for Lebanese Army during meeting with General Joseph Aoun
Lebanese Army Commander General Joseph Aoun received Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty at his office in Yarzeh, in the presence of the Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon, Alaa Moussa.
The discussions focused on the general situation in the country amid the ongoing Israeli aggression on Lebanon.
Minister Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to supporting the Lebanese army.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Egypt
Army
Support
Lebanon
