French ruling lifts asset freezes on former central bank governor Riad Salameh

In a significant development regarding the cases against Riad Salameh, Lebanon's former central bank governor, the French Court of Cassation issued two final rulings that annulled decisions to freeze Salameh's assets in France, Belgium, and the United Kingdom.



The case has been referred back to a lower court for further review.



The Court of Cassation clarified that the French judiciary does not have the authority to impose asset freezes outside of France due to jurisdictional limitations.