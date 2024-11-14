US voices 'concerns' over Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

Lebanon News
2024-11-14 | 13:58
High views
US voices &#39;concerns&#39; over Israeli strikes in Beirut&#39;s southern suburbs
0min
US voices 'concerns' over Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

The United States voiced concern Thursday after ally Israel struck 'Hezbollah sites' in Beirut's southern suburbs, saying it opposed attacks in densely populated parts of Lebanon.

"Certainly we would have concerns," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said when asked about the Israeli strikes.

"You've heard us say time and time again that we do not want to see these kinds of (military) operations in Beirut, especially as it relates to densely populated areas."


AFP

Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs for a third day following evacuation warning
Israeli airstrikes target at dawn Haret Hreik and Borj El Brajneh in Beirut's southern suburbs
