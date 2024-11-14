The United States voiced concern Thursday after ally Israel struck 'Hezbollah sites' in Beirut's southern suburbs, saying it opposed attacks in densely populated parts of Lebanon.



"Certainly we would have concerns," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said when asked about the Israeli strikes.



"You've heard us say time and time again that we do not want to see these kinds of (military) operations in Beirut, especially as it relates to densely populated areas."





AFP