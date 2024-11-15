Israeli airstrikes push Lebanon’s toll to 3,445 killed, 14,599 injured

Lebanon News
2024-11-15 | 14:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli airstrikes push Lebanon’s toll to 3,445 killed, 14,599 injured
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli airstrikes push Lebanon’s toll to 3,445 killed, 14,599 injured

Since the beginning of the Israeli aggression, the total death toll has risen to 3,445, with 14,599 people injured, Lebanon's health ministry confirmed Friday. 

Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon on Thursday, November 14, 2024, resulted in 59 fatalities and 182 injuries, according to the Ministry of Public Health.

The ongoing conflict continues to strain Lebanon’s health system as the humanitarian crisis deepens.
No photo description available.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Health Ministry

Death Toll

LBCI Next
Israel’s army claims attack on Hezbollah’s Radwan Force command centers in Lebanon’s Nabatieh
Israel-Hezbollah fighting cost Lebanon $8.5 billion: World Bank
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-27

Health Ministry reports 19 killed and 108 injured in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon on October 26, total death toll 2,672

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-22

Death toll rises to 2,546 as Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon continue, says health ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Updated toll: Israeli airstrike on Lebanon's Joun kills 12, injures eight, health ministry reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Five killed in Israeli strike on Tefahta in South Lebanon: Health Ministry

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:58

UNIFIL confirms artillery shell strike on its West Sector HQ in Chamaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:46

Hezbollah claims seventh strike on Israeli forces near Tallouseh, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:20

Lebanese Civil Defense completes rubble removal, 14 bodies recovered in Baalbek airstrike

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:49

Lebanon studying US plan to end Israel-Hezbollah war: Officials tell AFP

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-16

Israeli defense minister: The likelihood of reaching a settlement on the Lebanon border is diminishing

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

Death toll rises to 32 in Ain El Delb following Israeli attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Iranian influence 'key' in Lebanon settlement, Israel’s security talks reveal shifting power dynamics: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:52

New Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:13

Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-14

Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:13

Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Haret Hreik and Hadath residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:50

Israel renews strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs after days of attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:04

Beirut Airport security chief blocks Iranian delegation over inspection refusal: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:53

Israel's army publishes evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:43

Israeli airstrike hits building near Tayouneh roundabout in Beirut (video)

LBCI
Middle East News
10:13

Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:17

Israel targets Beirut's southern suburbs

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More