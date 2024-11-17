Israeli airstrike in Beirut kills Hezbollah's media chief, Mohammad Afif, reports Reuters

Lebanon News
2024-11-17 | 06:48
High views
Israeli airstrike in Beirut kills Hezbollah&#39;s media chief, Mohammad Afif, reports Reuters
Israeli airstrike in Beirut kills Hezbollah's media chief, Mohammad Afif, reports Reuters

Reuters, citing two security sources, reported Sunday that an Israeli airstrike on Beirut has killed the head of Hezbollah's media office, Mohammad Afif.
 

New Israeli airstrike targets southern suburbs of Beirut
Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Haret Hreik and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
08:59

Israel attacks Lebanese Army post in Al-Mari, Hasbaya District

LBCI
Middle East News
08:55

Israeli army reports five soldiers injured in 24 hours in Gaza and Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:44

Israeli airstrike in Al Mari, Hasbaya District, kills two children and their father: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:25

Salem Zahran tells LBCI: Mohammad Afif's assassination was not a security operation, discusses Israeli escalation and risks in negotiations.

LBCI
Variety and Tech
00:37

Miss Universe 2024: Denmark claims crown as Lebanon’s Nada Koussa represents the nation

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:05

Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Hadath, Borj El Brajneh, and Chiyah residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Irish PM condemns Israeli attacks on UNIFIL, urges ceasefire in talks with Lebanon's Mikati

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-23

Sahel General Hospital: Allegations of Hezbollah hideout intensify scrutiny on Israeli operations

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-15

Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-14

Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Variety and Tech
00:37

Miss Universe 2024: Denmark claims crown as Lebanon’s Nada Koussa represents the nation

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:48

Israeli airstrike in Beirut kills Hezbollah's media chief, Mohammad Afif, reports Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:23

Israeli media: Military adopts strategy with airstrikes every two hours in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:05

Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Hadath, Borj El Brajneh, and Chiyah residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:28

Israel orders immediate evacuation for residents of South Lebanon areas: Army spokesperson

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:59

Israel strikes Beirut’s southern suburbs following evacuation warning (Videos)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

Initial reports: Israel strikes Beirut's Ras Al Naba'a area

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:54

Israel's military publishes new evacuation warning for Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

