Salem Zahran tells LBCI: Mohammad Afif's assassination was not a security operation, discusses Israeli escalation and risks in negotiations.
Lebanon News
2024-11-17 | 08:25
Salem Zahran tells LBCI: Mohammad Afif's assassination was not a security operation, discusses Israeli escalation and risks in negotiations.
Salem Zahran, the Director of the Media Focal Center, stated in an interview with LBCI that the assassination of Mohammad Afif, a senior media official, was not a security operation.
Zahran explained that Afif was carrying a phone and communicating with journalists and media professionals at the time of the incident.
"It is no secret that he always moved around freely and was aware he was a target," Zahran added, implying that Afif had accepted the risks associated with his position.
Zahran also commented on recent Israeli actions, noting that Israel appears to be sending a specific message through its escalation.
"The Israelis are saying, 'They negotiate under massacres, not just under fire,'" he said, suggesting that the intensification of violence is aimed at increasing pressure during ongoing negotiations.
Zahran added that Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri remains optimistic about the negotiations but warned of potential challenges, describing the agreement as fraught with hidden risks and pitfalls.
He highlighted concerns over a vague clause in the recent negotiation document, which allows both parties to respond in the event of any violations.
He also pointed out the issue of the monitoring committee, emphasizing its unclear role in overseeing the process.
Zahran further revealed that there is a secret agreement between the U.S. and Israel, suggesting that despite any agreements reached through negotiations, he does not believe Israel will stop its violations once the talks are finalized.
Lebanon News
Salem Zahran
Mohammad Afif
Assassination
Israel
War
Negotiations
Learn More