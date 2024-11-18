Culture Minister: UNESCO grants enhanced protection to 34 archaeological sites in Lebanon

Lebanon's Culture Minister, Mohammad Mortada, announced to LBCI that UNESCO has granted enhanced protection to 34 archaeological sites in the country following a successful submission by the Ministry.



The minister highlighted the significance of Lebanon's cultural heritage, describing it as a "civilizational beacon for the world" and emphasizing its universal value.



Mortada added that Lebanon's rich cultural legacy played a crucial role in UNESCO's decision to approve the enhanced protection status.



The move is expected to safeguard these sites against threats and ensure their preservation for future generations.