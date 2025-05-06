Ten municipal councils in Koura district elected unopposed

Ten municipalities in Lebanon's Koura district have secured their municipal councils unopposed, following the close of the withdrawal period for candidacies.



According to official sources, the towns of Bkeftine, Bechmizzine, Bsarma, Btaaboura, Darchmezzine, Aafsadiq, Batroumine, Kousba, Kfarsaroun, and Rechdebine will not proceed to a vote, thereby winning by acclamation.