Lebanon reports over 300 Israeli airstrikes in 48 hours, toll reaches 3,516 killed: Here are the latest numbers
Lebanon News
2024-11-18 | 12:32
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon reports over 300 Israeli airstrikes in 48 hours, toll reaches 3,516 killed: Here are the latest numbers
The General Secretariat of the Supreme Defense Council issued a "situation overview" on Monday, detailing recent Israeli attacks on Lebanon.
During the past 48 hours, 300 airstrikes were recorded in various Lebanese areas, mostly centralized in Nabatieh (131 strikes) and South Lebanon (135 strikes), bringing the total number of attacks since the beginning of the aggression to 13,522.
The report noted that the Ministry of Public Health issued the toll of casualties, revealing that during the last 24 hours, 35 people died and 143 others were wounded, bringing the total number since the start of the aggression to 3,516 killed and 14,929 injured.
"To date, 1,173 accredited shelters have been opened to accommodate and receive IDPs, and the number of accredited shelters has reached a maximum capacity of 981," it said.
Meanwhile, the total number of registered IDPs in accredited shelters reached 187,992 individuals (44,322 families), with the highest percentage recorded in Mount Lebanon and Beirut.
From September 23 to November 18, 2024, the General Security documented the crossing of 385,555 Syrian citizens and 225,328 Lebanese citizens into Syrian territory.
Additionally, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, 70% of Lebanon's agricultural sector has been affected directly and indirectly by Israeli aggression, as thousands of hectares have been damaged, and 65,000 olive trees were destroyed due to white phosphorus shelling.
To read the full report,
press here
.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Airstrikes
Attacks
War
Death Toll
