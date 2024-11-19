Hezbollah's media office said a speech by Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem set for Tuesday had been postponed shortly after announcing it would take place without specifying the reason or providing a new time.



Qassem's speech "has been postponed to a date to be determined later," the group said in a statement, not long after U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein in Beirut noted "a real opportunity" to end the Israel-Hezbollah war was "within our grasp."





AFP