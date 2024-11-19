Four UNIFIL peacekeepers injured, facilities targeted, in separate incidents in South Lebanon: Statement says

In a statement, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) confirmed that peacekeepers and facilities were targeted in three separate incidents in South Lebanon Tuesday, adding that four peacekeepers were injured in one of the incidents.



"Four Ghanaian peacekeepers on duty sustained injuries as a rocket – fired most likely by non-State actors within Lebanon – hit their base 'UNP 5-42' in the east of the village of Ramyeh," it said, adding: "The peacekeepers sustained injuries and three of them have been transferred to a hospital in Tyre for treatment."



In another incident, UNIFIL reported that the Sector West Headquarters in Chamaa was impacted by five rockets, which hit the maintenance workshop.



"Although it caused heavy damage to the workshop, no peacekeeper was injured. This was the second time this UNIFIL base was impacted by the ongoing clashes in the area in less than a week," it further noted.



Meanwhile, the statement affirmed that when a UNIFIL patrol was passing through a road northeast of the village of Khirbet Selm, "an armed person directly fired at the patrol. No injury is reported among the peacekeepers in this incident."



The peacekeeping mission revealed that it has launched investigations into these incidents and informed the Lebanese Armed Forces about them.



Additionally, UNIFIL urged all actors concerned in the ongoing hostilities to respect "the inviolability of United Nations peacekeepers and premises. The pattern of regular attacks – direct or indirect – against peacekeepers must end immediately."



"Any attack against the peacekeepers is a flagrant violation of international laws and Resolution 1701, which forms the basis of UNIFIL's current mandate. Despite these and other challenges, peacekeepers remain in all positions and will continue to impartially monitor and report on violations of Resolution 1701," it concluded by saying.