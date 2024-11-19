Four UNIFIL peacekeepers injured, facilities targeted, in separate incidents in South Lebanon: Statement says

2024-11-19 | 12:19
Four UNIFIL peacekeepers injured, facilities targeted, in separate incidents in South Lebanon: Statement says
2min
Four UNIFIL peacekeepers injured, facilities targeted, in separate incidents in South Lebanon: Statement says

In a statement, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) confirmed that peacekeepers and facilities were targeted in three separate incidents in South Lebanon Tuesday, adding that four peacekeepers were injured in one of the incidents. 

"Four Ghanaian peacekeepers on duty sustained injuries as a rocket – fired most likely by non-State actors within Lebanon – hit their base 'UNP 5-42' in the east of the village of Ramyeh," it said, adding: "The peacekeepers sustained injuries and three of them have been transferred to a hospital in Tyre for treatment."

In another incident, UNIFIL reported that the Sector West Headquarters in Chamaa was impacted by five rockets, which hit the maintenance workshop. 

"Although it caused heavy damage to the workshop, no peacekeeper was injured. This was the second time this UNIFIL base was impacted by the ongoing clashes in the area in less than a week," it further noted.

Meanwhile, the statement affirmed that when a UNIFIL patrol was passing through a road northeast of the village of Khirbet Selm, "an armed person directly fired at the patrol. No injury is reported among the peacekeepers in this incident."

The peacekeeping mission revealed that it has launched investigations into these incidents and informed the Lebanese Armed Forces about them. 

Additionally, UNIFIL urged all actors concerned in the ongoing hostilities to respect "the inviolability of United Nations peacekeepers and premises. The pattern of regular attacks – direct or indirect – against peacekeepers must end immediately."

"Any attack against the peacekeepers is a flagrant violation of international laws and Resolution 1701, which forms the basis of UNIFIL's current mandate. Despite these and other challenges, peacekeepers remain in all positions and will continue to impartially monitor and report on violations of Resolution 1701," it concluded by saying.
 

Lebanon News

United Nations

UNIFIL

South Lebanon

Incidents

US envoy Amos Hochstein arrives in Beirut for ceasefire negotiations
Hezbollah announces series of attacks targeting Israeli forces and settlements
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:48

Intense clashes erupt near Kfarchouba in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:54

Over 200 children killed in Lebanon in past two months, UNICEF says

LBCI
World News
15:14

US seeks full Resolution 1701 implementation amid Lebanon ceasefire developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:45

Three Lebanese army soldiers killed in Israeli airstrike on Sarafand army center: Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Taiwanese prosecutors say four individuals questioned in connection with exploding pagers

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-07

Israeli airstrikes rock Beirut’s southern suburbs as attacks continue across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:45

Three Lebanese army soldiers killed in Israeli airstrike on Sarafand army center: Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

US evacuates approximately 145 additional individuals from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Israel's Avichay Adraee claims to tour South Lebanon, hints that further details would follow

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Hochstein says "this is a moment of decision making," following 'constructive meeting with Berri'

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah commander Ali Tawfiq Dweiq in Kfarjoz, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:45

Three Lebanese army soldiers killed in Israeli airstrike on Sarafand army center: Statement

LBCI
Middle East News
17:14

US Central Command, not UNIFIL, to oversee Hezbollah under new proposal: Sources allege

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:17

Lebanese army intelligence exposes collaboration with Israel, refers Syrian to court

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:58

Death toll rises in Israeli strike on Beirut’s Zokak El-Blat: Health ministry shares updated count

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:41

Berri to Asharq Al-Awsat: Guarantees concerning Israel's commitment to the agreement rely on the US

