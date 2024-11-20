Former President Aoun meets US envoy Amos Hochstein to discuss ceasefire talks

Lebanon News
2024-11-20 | 04:58
High views
Former President Aoun meets US envoy Amos Hochstein to discuss ceasefire talks
Former President Aoun meets US envoy Amos Hochstein to discuss ceasefire talks

Former President Michel Aoun received U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein at his residence in Rabieh on Wednesday. 

Hochstein, who was accompanied by U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon, Lisa Johnson, briefed the former president on the progress of ceasefire negotiations.

In these talks, they discussed various ideas and proposals aimed at strengthening Lebanon's rights. The role of the Lebanese army, which is heavily relied upon after the ceasefire, was also a key point of the discussion.
 

